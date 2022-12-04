BOZEMAN, Mont. - Just hours after Montana State Football defeated Weber State in the second round of FCS playoffs, Sonny Holland otherwise known as “The Greatest Bobcat” died at 84 years old per Bobcat Athletics.
Coach Holland’s daughter Jody told 406 Sports that he passed away after a “courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease.”
A born and raised Butte native, Holland played for MSU and won a national championship in 1956. He later went on to coach for the Bobcats and led them to another title in 1976.
After coaching, Holland became the director of the alumni association for 14 years.
Holland will forever have a place at Bobcat Stadium as a 9 ft. statue that was put up in 2016 sits in front the Bobcat Athletic Complex.
According to Holland’s daughter Jody, the memorial service is expected to take place in December. Coach Holland leaves behind his three daughters Wendy, Heidi and Jody as well as their families.