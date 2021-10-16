The Helena Bengals Sweep Crosstown Season Series Behind Dramatic Comeback

HELENA, Mont. - The Helena Bengals and Capital Bruins matched up this afternoon for the second time this year.
Regardless of what side you are on, today is a big day. The Helena Bengals took the first matchup, but the capital bruins are hungry. Crosstown volleyball round two, here we go.
A busy day of volleyball between these two schools, but they saved the best for last.
We jump to game point in the first match, a good volley from the Bengals leads to a great opportunity for a kill for junior Kim Feller, but her attempt is blocked by a pair of Bruin defenders, but Helena catches a break as the ball lands out-of-bounds, Bengals up 1-0.
After the Bengals dominated set one, the Bruins came back with a dominant set of their own, capped off by a Rachael Stacey kill that landed right in front of a pair of Bengal defenders and the home crowd was loving it, we are now tied at 1.
Now into the third, Bruins looking to steal all the momentum, and who better to look to than Rachael Stacey, who lays the boom to seal the set and a 2-1 lead for the Bruins.
However, in the end the Bengals rallied back and took the final two sets, in dramatic fashion to sweep the Crosstown season series.