WASHINGTON D.C. - On Wednesday the team formerly known as the Washington Redskins and Washington Football Team rebranded as the Washington Commanders. While the NFL franchise has had their former name and logo in the news a lot in recent years, much of that attention has come in Washington D.C.. What you might not know is that the logo has a long history rooted in Montana. That link to the Treasure State is through one man, Walter "Blackie" Wetzel.
Wetzel was born near Cut Bank on the Blackfeet reservation on June 27, 1915. He was an athlete, a politician and above all else a leader. He rose up the ranks of being on the Blackfeet tribal council, was elected chairman in 1956 and even got involved with Native American politics at the national level starting in the 1960's.
"In 1960 his life changed a little bit." said Donald Wetzel Sr. the son of the Blackie Wetzel. "He ran for President of the National Congress of American Indians and he won. Through that he met with John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson and Martin Luther King Jr.; He was kind of a go-getter."
That go-getter mentality is what led Walter "Blackie" Wetzel to invoke lots of change, with his most famous change of all came in 1971. At the time the Washington Redskins had a burgundy and gold "R" logo on their helmets, but Blackie didn't think that was a very good representation of the Redskins name.
"He had a vision of putting a real Indian on that helmet." added Donald Wetzel Sr. That's exactly what Blackie did. He submitted a few designs to Washington Redskins owner Jack Kent Cooke and in 1972 one his designs appeared on the side of the Redskins helmet. The one chosen was a depiction of former Blackfeet Chief John Two Guns White Calf.
For 47 seasons that stood as the logo of the NFL team in Washington D.C. but amidst lots of controversy it was removed in July of 2020. The image that has become one of the most divisive in all of sports was never designed to be that.
"It's a symbol of red nation unity." added Wetzel Sr. "In other words, Blackie was involving all the Indian tribes in this as a form of unity in the logo that he put out and I think it still kind of signifies that."
Since it's removal from use in 2020 the logo remains without a home and the Blackie Wetzel Warrior Society is fighting to get the rights of it back, so it can be used as a logo of awareness.
"We consider it Blackie's intellectual property and we want it back to become a voice, to use it as a way to bring out all the big issues in Indian country right now." said Blackie Wetzel Warrior Society President Marie Schell.
"We want to work with Murdered and Missing Indigenous People, we want to be a voice for all the advocates that are out there already doing a great job. We are starting a purple cross campaign to bring awareness for the issues that are out there and we'd think it'd make Blackie proud."
Walter "Blackie" Wetzel passed away in 2003, three decades after his logo was first used in the NFL; and while the team in Washington has moved forward and rebranded as the Washington Commanders, the Blackie Wetzel Warrior Society is fighting to make sure that the work Walter "Blackie" Wetzel did is never forgotten.