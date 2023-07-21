'The most difficult mountain bike race in the country': Butte 100 returns this weekend

BUTTE, Mont. -- On Saturday morning, hundreds of racers the country over will be lining up in Butte to put their mountain biking skills to the ultimate test: the Butte 100.
"Training is extremely tough," said Butte 100 owner Stephanie Sorini. "This is not something you just wake up one day and say, 'I'm going to do a 100-mile mountain bike race.'"
For 17 years, Homestake Pass along the continental divide has been the home for one of the most physically demanding bike races you'll find anywhere.
And that's exactly what the Butte 100 is--a hundred miles through the jagged mountains of Southwest Montana.
"It was dubbed the hardest mountain bike race in the United States thanks to Tinker Juarez, who was an Olympic mountain biker in the Hall of Fame," Sorini said. "After doing many of them, he thought this one was truly one of the hardest, and that's because of our terrain and elevation."
Preparation for such a race is not easy. In addition to the rough road, boiling temperatures, and lower oxygen levels at such a high altitude, the distance is grueling. Even the best of the best typically take eight or nine hours to complete the 100-mile course.
Building up endurance in the offseason is key.
"I'd say the most extreme thing that someone has done to get ready for the race would be [what Butte local] Bear Stillwagon [did]," Sorini said. "Last year, he did the Tour Divide from Banff to Mexico, and he did that as his training for the Butte 100."
That's the regimen for just one of the expected 500 racers to show up on Saturday. And there will be a couple hundred others too who are just there for the show.
"It's going to be a little chaotic at the start-finish line, but we welcome anyone in Butte to come out and truly enjoy what this race has to offer our community," Sorini said.
"It really is huge when you have that many racers come in throughout the state, other states, and Canada," Sorini continued. "We're really excited this year."
Those brave enough to embark on the hundred-mile journey will take off down the continental divide trail at 6 a.m., and winners are expected to cross the finish line sometime after 2 p.m.