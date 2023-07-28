GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After finishing the first half of the season toward the bottom of the standings with a 15-31 record, the Great Falls Voyagers have started the 2nd half winning 6 of their last 8.
Not bad. And neither is the view from their current spot, atop the North standings.
“It's a long season. We wanted to clean up our injuries, give the guys some rest. So far, it's worked out,” said Voyagers Manager Tommy Thompson. “They're playing extremely well. All parts of our game from pitching, defense, timely hitting. The execution has been outstanding. Everything I told them, this half is like a championship game. We're playing every game to win because we have to.”
“We're feeling good. You know, we got a lot of new faces just trying to click and mash as a team,” stated Voyagers catcher Nick Emanuel. “I think it's just really important for us older guys to welcome them in and just continue to move in the right direction.”
One of those new faces that certainly seems to be moving in the right direction is rookie, Xane Washington. The outfielder they call the “X-Man” and could be the x-factor for the Voyagers.
“This new kid, Xane Washington, the “X man”, he's been unbelievable.” Thompson added.
“Xane's a great dude. Great dude in the clubhouse, on the field. He gives 110% effort all the time, so he's a guy that you can rely on to get the job done and that's really what it comes down to.” Emanuel continued.
“I mean, it’s professional baseball,” smiled Washington. “It's everything that I expect from the competition, the guys, the coaching. It's everything that I expected it to be. Feeling good. I mean, having fun with my teammates, newly found teammates, these past few weeks. This town, Great Falls, it's been a pleasure. It's been fun.”
RT: ”When somebody mentions Montana to you, before you got here, what did you know about it?”
XW: “I usually just think of Yellowstone, right? Yep. That's what I would think. Yellowstone.”
The Voyagers host the Mustangs through the weekend before heading down to Missoula to take on the Paddleheads.