THOMPSON FALLS - The Thompson Falls Bluehawks defeated the Flint Creek Titans 40-8 to capture the Class C 8-man State Championship on Saturday afternoon. The win marks the third State Championship in school history and first since winning back-to-back titles in 1974 & 1975.
"It feels great," said Thompson Falls head coach Jared Koskela. "Hard work pays off, the boys bought in all season and I can't love them enough."
It was a fast start for the Bluehawks as they led from start to finish in this game. After receiving the opening kickoff Thompson Falls drove down the field and Ryan Bucher punched it in to give them the 8-0 lead. The Titans would fail to get much going on offense in the first half as the Bluehawks held an 8-0 lead after the first.
In the second quarter it was Bucher and the Thompson Falls rushing attack who struck again as he widened the Bluehawks lead to 14-0. Flint Creek would strike before the end of the first half when Chase Goldade rushed it in and Flint Creek added the conversion to make it 14-8 at the half.
Thompson Falls and the relentless Bluehawks defense continued to stymie anything the Titans tried to do offensively and the running game kept on pouring it on. The Bluehawks rattled off 26 unanswered points in the second half, to take down the reigning state champion Flint Creek Titans 40-8.
"It's amazing," added senior running back Ryan Bucher. "It hasn't even hit me yet, but we're going to go crazy in the locker room, it's awesome."
Saturday's win marks the Bluehawks first State Championship in football in 46 years, and Nathan Schraeder knows the party won't be contained to just Saturday night.
"I think there is going to be so much excitement for a long time. I'm kind of speechless right now, it's just incredible."