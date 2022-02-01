GREAT FALLS - The NA3HL season is winding down, but before teams start to gear up for the playoffs, players from across the league are making the trip to Pittsburgh, PA to participate in the 2022 NA3HL Top Prospects Tournament.
AJ Benit, Jackson Henningsgard and Micah Serino will all represent the Great Falls Americans next week in Pittsburgh. "I'm really excited." said defenseman AJ Benit. "It's a great place to go and show off my skills, and try to get myself to the next level."
"I can't wait to show off my skills and see some of our top guys against the other leagues top guys too. It will be a really cool experience." added forward Jackson Henningsgard.
All three Great Falls players will be on Team Blue at the tournament and are just 3 of the 20 players representing the NA3HL's Frontier Division. While the emphasis of this tournament is to help further your own hockey career, these players are looking forward to sharing the experience together.
"I'm really glad I'm not going alone." said forward Micha Serino. "AJ and Jackson have been doing great all year and I think they really deserve this chance."
"It's super cool that they put us all on the same team." added Henningsgard. "It just builds more chemistry with us three and then we get to come back and tell the guys some stories about what happens in Pittsburgh, so it'll be cool I think it will be a good team building thing even though its only three of us."
As each of these players see their junior hockey careers winding down, Micah Serino looks at the Top Prospects Tournament as a chance to help further his hockey career.
"A lot of people are going to be there and a lot of colleges especially are going to get to see a lot of these players, so I'm definitely going to work my butt off there."
The 2022 NA3HL Top Prospects Tournament takes place on February 7-8 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Pittsburgh, PA.