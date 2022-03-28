Though Montana State sophomore quarterback, Tommy Mellott injured his right ankle in the opening drive of the FCS Championship game and got surgery during the off season, Mellott, or more commonly known by Bobcat fans as, Tommy Touchdown, had a successful first week of spring ball.
"Doctor took care of me, got in, got surgery really quick, feeling really good getting back after it. Couldn't ask for a better day out here playing some football, 60 degree weather and getting some sun, I need some," Mellott laughed and said.
The Butte native quickly won over MSU fans' hearts after leading them to their first championship game since 1984. Being that Mellott got his first start in their opening playoff game against the University of Tennessee Martin last season, he's excited to head into this year with more experience under his belt.
"Didn't get a ton of reps going into the [last] season and so when I got in, the coaching staff took care of me in what we ran during games and really set things up for me," Mellott said. "I'm really trying to improve my knowledge of the game, defenses, our offense, protections, I've got a million things I've got to improve on so just focused on that."
Along with Mellott, Wyoming transfer, Sean Chambers is another quarterback to keep an eye on this spring. Jordan Reed and Sean Austin complete the group and Mellott says their main goal this spring is to get better as a unit.
"We've been emphasizing it the entire time so far, our quarterback group has to improve," Mellott said. "We're going to push each other, everyone is going to push each other, Sean Austin, Jordan Reed all of those guys, they're a part of it."
The Bobcats finish the spring season on Saturday, April 23 at the Sonny Holland Classic, which will also air on SWX Montana.