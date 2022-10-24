After producing 413 yards of total offense and four touchdowns, starting quarterback Tommy Mellott earned Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week honors on Monday.
The Butte native had 32 carries for 273 yards and three touchdowns, while completing 15 of 23 for 140 yards and one touchdown in the Cats' win over an undefeated Weber State.
Per Bobcat Athletics, Mellott's 32 carries are the most ever by a Big Sky quarterback and the second-most by a ball carrier in program history.
Though Mellott was out for the UC Davis and Idaho State games due to recovering from a concussion, the sophomore has managed to record 947 yards of total offense and eight touchdowns through six games.
Montana State Football (7-1, 5-0) has a bye this week and will go on the road to Flagstaff to face Northern Arizona on Saturday, November 5.