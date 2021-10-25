The Pack the Place in Pink Game produced another victory for Montana State Football, as they extended their winning streak to seven games and beat the Bengals 27-9 at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday.
"When you're down 42 plus to 17 plus in the time of possession, it doesn't typically work out that way,” Cats Head Football Coach, Brent Vigen said in Monday’s press conference. “When another team rushes the ball 54 times, it doesn't typically work out that way so our team stayed together."
A part of the glue that kept them together was running back, Isaiah Ifanse. The junior rushed for 165 yards and a touchdown, which keeps him at first in the Big Sky in rushing yards per game averaging 113.4 yards.
"We'll run him up the middle, there will be 12 dudes out there and he makes at least five of them miss. It’s the most amazing thing,” Cats Offensive Coordinator, Taylor Housewright said. “I think he would've been a heck of a wrestler. That's what I tell him all the time he needs to go to the WWE after his football career is over cause I think he'd do a great job."
Linebacker, Troy Andersen had no problem wrestling guys to the ground. The senior had a career high of 16 tackles including a tackle for loss and two pass breakups.
"He likes playing football, he likes grinding, he likes working and he's a really competitive dude,” Cats Defensive Coordinator, Freddie Banks said. “He likes winning and his teammates hear about it when we're not doing the right thing so it makes our job easy as coaches."
Vigen said the Bobcats’ (7-1, 5-0) bye is much-needed before traveling to Cheney to face the other top team in the conference, Eastern Washington.
"We hope that we can come out of this bye week on the other side and really continue to function from a preparation perspective, effort perspective, but also an effort perspective and put that all together.”