“One hundred and ninety-nine. Yes, that’s the total amount of students here at Broadwater high school. Twenty-Six of them make up the football team, and their back and ready to add onto what they did last year. Bulldogs three and out, right now.”
Number One: ALL WE GOT
The Montra of the Bulldogs led by head coach Travis Rauh. With only twenty-six football players on the roster, that is all they’ve got and they wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I don’t want the kids looking around and thinking of who’s not here and if we had one another kid that could help us.” Said Head Coach Travis Rauh.” “We got to focus on what we do have because that's what we can control. What we’ve gone with is the group that we have and maybe it’s all we have but quite frankly we have the twenty-six best football players and that’s all we need.”
Number Two: CO-CAPTAIN LEADERSHIP
Dawson Sweat and Ryan Racht are the captains of the Bulldogs in what will be their final season. The all-state linebacker and quarterback know exactly what they need to do, to lead this team both on and off the field.
“Us seniors we try to look at what the lower classmen are lacking and we build them up.” Said senior linebacker Dawson Sweat. “..and even the upper classmen, what they’ve missed, and we really pick them up and tell them what they need to do.”
“As the leaders we’ve been sitting in front in all the meetings.” Said senior quarterback Ryan Racht. “We have experience so we have to teach the younger kids how to build up and make them have confidence.”
Number Three: CONFIDENCE IN THE SYSTEM
Coach Rauh has won two playoff games and a division b state championship using the current system. Heading into 2022 with proven success, he believes the extra year of playoff experience will help them advance.
“Kind of the same formula that we’ve had the last couple of years.” Said Coach Rauh. “We progress and we’ve gotten better as the season has gone on, basically when we hopefully get back to that situation in the quarterfinals again, we’re able to make just a few more plays than we did the year before.”
The Bulldogs will take their first step towards the quarter finals a week from Friday, August 26th, on the road against Thompson Falls. Just outside Helena, Austin Parr SWX.