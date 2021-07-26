Two Big Sky Conference football games to air on ESPNU

MONTANA - Two Big Sky Conference football games will be televised on ESPNU in October, the Big Sky Conference commissioner announced Monday.
The first is University of Montana at Eastern Washington University Oct. 2, and the second is Montana State University at Weber State Oct. 15.
Big Sky Conference Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said in a meeting all officials must be vaccinated. He said he would like to see a higher vaccination rate across the conference, adding if there is a break out and a team misses a game, it will be a forfeit. His goal is 80-percent by kick off, adding some schools are at 30-percent.
Exact times the games will air are to be determined.