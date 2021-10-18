After Montana State's 13-7 win over Weber State on the road at Stewart Stadium on Friday, senior defensive end, Daniel Hardy, and freshman kicker, Blake Glessner, earned Big Sky Player of the Week honors on Monday.
"Daniel has been very consistent with his efforts and that's where it starts for him," Vigen said during his Week 8 presser. "He would be the first say it's not just about him up front so he's really unselfish. As for Blake, we've talked about [him] and rising to the occasion with the opportunity that presented itself for him in fall camp, and his ball placement in that game with their dangerous return game was really important."
Hardy had a season high of eight tackles as well as forced a fumble that converted into an interception. Glessner scored 7 of the Cats 13 points going 2-2 in field goal attempts and 1-1 in extra point attempts.
The game was a defensive dog fight between two of the top defenses in the Big Sky. Montana State held the Wildcats to 2-16 in third and fourth downs, however, Weber's defense also held MSU to 2-16, which is something Coach Vigen plans to work on with his offense this week.
"You take the good from what you see on both sides of the football, you take the bad, and you need to get better and you need to point everything out," Vigen said. "I think that's the biggest thing - you win a game like that you can't just gloss over the things that didn't go your way and I think we did that as we reviewed the film and now we're onto the next opponent."
Montana State is tied for first in the Big Sky with Eastern Washington, and the Cats will see if they can improve to 5-0 in conference play this Saturday against Idaho State at Bobcat Stadium.