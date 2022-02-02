GREAT FALLS - Raef Newbrough and Jackson Simonson both had dreams of playing football at the next level and today those dreams became a reality for the two Rustlers stars, who officially signed to play college football next fall.
"It's a great day for our program." said CMR head coach Dennis Morris. "It's great to see these guys put in all the work the last few years and get rewarded with getting the chance to play at the next level."
Raef Newbrough has played all over the field for the Rustlers the last few years. He's lined up at anywhere from wide receiver to safety and even quarterback. But the CMR senior is headed to Montana Western next fall to play receiver, a choice that was easy for him to make.
"When I went on my visit there everyone was super cool and I really liked their Wide Receivers coach." added Newbrough. "Everyone I've ever talked to said Dillon is just a great place to be and that's where I want to be."
Jackson Simonson has been a workhorse running back and linebacker for CMR and this season finish just shy of 1,000 rushing yards. He'll be heading to North Dakota to play at Dickinson State, which might not be in the Treasure State, but is a place that sure feels like home.
"They have a really nice program, a really nice school. I know a couple of kids there and have some family over there and I'm just pretty excited to play there." said Simonson.
Before they go their separate ways, the two Rustlers will get one more high school football game together, when they both take the field at the East-West Shrine Game this June at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls.