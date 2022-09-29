The NFL's Week 3 matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks meant more to the Treasure State than a regular football Sunday. Bozeman native and Seahawks tight end Will Dissly faced Dillon native and Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen for the first time in their careers.
"It was special," Dissly said. "The kid is a second-round draft pick going and playing, living his dream."
While the two Montana natives have turned their dreams into reality, they are also having fun competing against each other along the way. Dissly, a fifth-year veteran, made a bet with Andersen prior to the game - the Montanan that is on the losing team after the game has to say in their postgame interview that the winning Montanan is the best player to come out of their home state.
"He's the best thing to come out of Montana so I'm happy for him," Dissly said.
All bets aside, the two showed their pride for the Treasure State as they swapped jerseys after the game as well as shared the moment with former coaches, friends and family who have been there from the beginning.
"We didn't even know if he was going to be able to play college football," Troy's father Scott Andersen said. "I think I still have the text from Troy when he went up to Coach Choate's office and he said, 'the Cats offered me a scholarship.' We're so happy for him and all of the work he's put in."
"So proud, just so proud," Troy's mother Nicole Andersen said. "I think that's what every parent wants, is to see their kids chase after their dreams and work hard and be able to achieve them."
"It's really been an amazing experience, it really has," Will's father Paul Dissly said.
"We're just so proud of him, it's pretty exciting and we're really proud of Troy as well," Will's mother Lois Dissly said.
Though the Falcons beat the Seahawks 27-23, the Sunday in Seattle was a win-win for the state of Montana.
"Montana is such a small state with few people, everybody is supportive of one another and knows who each other are and I mean you've crossed paths probably at one time or another so to share it [the game] with another Montanan, somebody like Will who's been in the league for a while and has done it at a high level, it was special," Andersen said.