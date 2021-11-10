GREAT FALLS - On National Signing Day, CMR's Lauren Lindseth and Lizzy Jaraczeski each signed their national letters of intent to play in the Big Sky next fall. Lindseth will head to Bozeman and play volleyball for Montana State, while Jaracezski will go to Pocatello and play soccer for Idaho State.
"I'm super thankful to everyone for all the support, it means a lot," said Lauren Lindseth. "I'm just super thankful for everyone that has supported me and I'm just pretty excited about the next part of my journey," added Lizzy Jaraczeski.
Lindseth has been the top offensive threat for the Rustlers over the past few seasons and has helped lead them to a 27-0 record this year so far. Making the decision on where to go to college is often a hard one, but for Lindseth landing on MSU was an easy one.
"The fact that my mom played volleyball there, my dad went there and my brother is currently there. I've kind of been raised as a Bobcat so it's super cool to be able to go play for them."
Jaraczeski is a four-year letter winner and three year starter for CMR, as well as, a two-time All Conference selection. Lizzy was recently invited to play in the All-American soccer game on December 11th in Knoxville, TN. She joins Alex Coyle as just the second Montana player to play in the event and she couldn't be more gracious for the support she has gotten.
"I'm so thankful for all the awesome people that I have around me and that have helped support me. I'm super thankful to be committed to Idaho State and I'm super excited for next year."
The childhood friends will be heading their separate ways across the Big Sky next fall, but getting to share National Signing Day together is something both were happy to do.
"We met in kindergarten and we played soccer, softball and basketball together, so we've been friends for a long time and we've played a lot of sports together," said Lindseth. "It's super cool that I get to sign on the same day as her and that she is also going to the Big Sky."
"I've always looked up to Lauren, even though we are in the same grade," added Jaraczeski. "She is always working hard and it's pretty awesome to that we both ended up signing on the same day and I'm super proud of her. It's awesome."