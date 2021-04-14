A cornerback from Compton, California, senior, Tyrel Thomas learned to love the Treasure State when he moved to Bozeman and started as a true freshman for Montana State Football in 2017.
"You can't get enough of being outdoors, I just fell in love with it,” Thomas said in a zoom call with the media.
Now entering his senior year, Thomas's love for the game has grown too as he’s helped the defensive backs transition from playing less zone coverage to more man-to-man throughout the spring season.
“It reminds me of just a swarm and punish to the ball sideline to sideline…we actually spread the defense out a little bit more."
Though the team has a young secondary, Thomas’s trust in his fellow leaders, Ty Okada, Jeffrey Manning, and the rest of the position group is seasoned.
"If I feel like there are certain things they need to calm down, whether they're too close up on the line, or they need to stop being too aggressive on the line, or whatever the case may be, they'll listen to me,” Thomas said. “I feel like that's a good, strong thing for me being a leader and how they really trust me."
After leading the corners with 42 tackles in 2019 and was fifth-most in the Big Sky for his 14 passes-defended, he has built that trust with his teammates and his coaches.
"That kid has been one of the funnest kids to coach,” Defensive Backs Assistant, Kyle Risinger said. "He was kind of a guy that was trying to just take care of himself and just survive the first couple of years, to now bringing other people with him and making them better. That's been really cool for me to see as a young coach, that evolution of a kid turning into a man."
While Thomas has love for Montana, the personal growth that he’s seen in himself while playing for the Bobcats is something that he’s most proud of.
"I see it for myself also, and hearing from somebody else saying it to me, it makes me feel good about myself,” Thomas said. “I have just been loving my progress just being out here, I mean, that was probably one of my goals as a kid if I get the opportunity to go out of state for college, I'll do that just to help grow as an individual and I think I've done that."
The program is in their fourth week of spring ball and is preparing for the Sonny Holland Spring Classic on Saturday April, 24.