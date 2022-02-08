HELENA - The Capital High boys basketball team is off to a stellar start to the season. The Bruins are ranked as the #1 team in AA and are undefeated through their first 12 games.
"I think our kids have just done a great job all year of being consistent with their work and attitude." said Bruins head coach Guy Almquist. "We have a lot of guys here who embrace their roles and they just want to win. I think those two traits throughout the course of the year has proved really beneficial for us."
So far those traits have translated into success as the Bruins are 12-0. Whether it be their strong defensive pressure or their prolific offensive outbursts, Capital has found lots of different ways to win games this season.
"We have a deep team." added senior guard Jacob Curry. "We can play at least 10 guys, so we have players that are suited better for different styles of games. If its a defensive game we have better players for defense, if it's offense we got better players for offense."
"We can win a fast paced game or we can win a grinder." said Almquist. "I think we're comfortable playing either pace. Whatever gets us a W, we're willing to do it."
Doing what it takes to win has paid off for the Bruins so far, but can it help Capital win just it's third boys basketball State Championship and first since 2014.
"We have all the pieces that we want and we know we can be a State Championship team, we just got to put it together." added Curry.
The Bruins will have their next chance to put it all together on Friday night when they travel up to Flathead for a weekend doubleheader against Flathead and Glacier.