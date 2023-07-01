BOZEMAN- You may be wondering why I was standing on the old Van Winkle football field at Bozeman High School. Well, that's because this is where Will Dissly won the state championship for Bozeman back in 2013. What would be a better place to hold a kid's football camp than where it all began.
The excitement level for these kids began to rise as they ran through bubbles and onto the grass at Van Winkle Stadium. As for uncle will himself, he had some nostalgic feelings as well. Dissly said, "They haven't mowed it since I've been back, but I guess it's a track stadium now." Dissly continued, "No, it's cool. We won the the championship here. There's a lot of good memories for me, and it's, it's fun for me to you know, this is where I did my camps, this is where I did my practices, so it's good to be back.”
Some of those practices consisted of catching footballs, running, and of course tackling. This is football after all but it’s not all about football. This camp took a halftime break and provided kids with a life skill that they could take with them. Dissly said, "Some local fly fisherman came out and it’s just about getting these kids interested. I had one kid say I’ve never fly fished and now I want to do it, and that’s what it’s all about. And that was really the whole goal is to show them, hey, there's more to football. I did all the sports like, you know, like to get outdoors, camping, hiking and, you know, not fly fishing and repertoire. So, it was a cool add."
Will Dissly gives off the vibe that he can be everyone’s uncle. He’s so patient with the kids, he's a great teacher, and sets a positive example for all, Hence the name uncle Will, a nickname that stuck with him starting many years ago. Dissly said, "Uncle Will was not picked by me. Dan Schneider called me that when I got drafted. But it’s one of my favorite things in the whole world, I have three nephews and nieces, so I was trying to live up to it." Dissly continued, "You know, bestow wisdom. I'm the old in the locker room, so even though they're 21, I'm still there. And even if they're in fourth grade, I'm still their uncle. So, it's all good.”
Uncle will signed autographs for every camper in attendance, but before they go, he wanted them to know there’s a simple meaning to the word summer. "Yeah, I mean, I think summertime is all about being outside. So, get off the computer, go out and have fun.”
What an amazing day for all of these kids, and what a special opportunity to learn from one of the best humans out there.