University of Providence prepares for upcoming athletic events with no spectators

GREAT FALLS- Today the Frontier Conference announced the conference will continue to follow the league’s no-spectator rule for the upcoming seasons.
During the conference meeting this week, the Council of Presidents cited the increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state as a reason for the determination.
The president will continue to monitor the situation and will assess the no-spectator rule as the season progresses.
All Argo athletic events will be streamed on the University of Providence Athletics YouTube page, and to enhance the gameday atmosphere, cardboard cutouts of fans will be placed in the bleachers.
“These will make the games feel less empty,” assistant athletic director Jim Sargent said.
“It will hopefully give student-athletes a sense of comfort to see familiar faces in the stands even if they can’t be there in person. We’re doing everything we can to give the best possible experience for our student-athletes given the circumstances.”
The Argos basketball season will begin on January 4th and both men’s and women’s team will host their first home game on January 9th. The first volleyball game will kick off on January 29th.
The Argo golf, cross country, and track schedules have not been officially released.
If you’re interested in having a cutout of yourself present at Argo home games, please reach out to assistant athletic director Jim Sargent at 406-791-5208.