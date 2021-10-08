Editors Note: University of Providence press release
WHITEFISH, Mont. – The Frontier Conference announced Friday morning that the University of Providence women's volleyball games against Carroll College and Rocky Mountain College originally scheduled this week will be postponed until next week due to COVID-19.
The #9 Argos were originally scheduled to play the Fighting Saints in Helena on Wednesday. That game has now been rescheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 12 in Helena, with first-serve taking place at 7 p.m.
The Argos were also scheduled to host the Battlin' Bears at home on Saturday. That game will now take place Saturday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. in Billings.