BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State Men's Basketball Coach Danny Sprinkle is leaving the program to become the head coach at Utah State University. The news was first reported by Jeff Goodman of Stadium and confirmed by Utah State shortly after that on Friday.
Sprinkle spent four seasons as the head coach of the Bobcats, guiding his alma mater to an overall record of 81-43 and back-to-back Big Sky Conference Tournament championships and trips to the NCAA Tournament. His 81 victories rank ninth in program history. His winning percentage of 65.3% ranks third best in MSU history of any coaches that served at least four seasons.
"Words can't describe how proud we are of Danny Sprinkle and the work he's done to bring Montana State men's basketball back to prominence," said Montana State Athletic Director Leon Costello in a statement released on Friday. "Leading the Bobcats to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances and three straight Big Sky Championship games is unprecedented in MSU history, and he's done this by creating a team-first culture in the locker room and throughout the Bobcat community that brings us all great pride. We thank him for representing this school, his alma mater, in a first class manner. A national search for his replacement will begin immediately."