BOZEMAN, Mont. - Improvements to video and audio are coming to Montana State University's Bobcat Stadium next summer.
Upgrades include a new 30 feet high by 100 feet wide end zone LED display, a new custom audio system, a fixed-digit scoreboard, locker room clocks, delay of game clocks, two back-lit advertising panels and a Daktronics integrated control solution.
"We are excited to enhance the game-day experience at Bobcat Stadium from a sound and viewing perspective," said MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello. "This project will increase an already electric atmosphere at MSU on game days. We had hoped to have this installed earlier but understand market constraints concerning labor and materials and are excited to get this installed next summer."
MSU says with these updates, Bobcat Stadium will have the largest scoreboard in the Big Sky Conference.
Audio system upgrades are also anticipated to give “clear, intelligible speech for complete understanding of every call made on the field,” according to MSU.
You can check out specifics on the upgrades from MSU Athletics.