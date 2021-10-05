Montana State Football is now 4-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play after defeating Northern Colorado 40-7 on Saturday, October 2, at Bobcat Stadium.
"The way we started that game, that first quarter, you couldn't write it up," Vigen said in his Week 6 press conference on Monday. "It wasn't perfect from then on, and then you got that turnover and the score before the half for that 20 point lead."
SOT: Freddie Banks, Cats Defensive Coordinator
"...and he said yea and it was the same thing with EZ. EZ was actually beat on the play but we always say catch the ones they throw to us and we'll pry leading the country in interceptions if we just catch the ones they throw to us when the quarterback makes mistakes."
"I think we've been able to utilize a variety through our first 5 games and I think our guys have really played assignment sound and when we're assignment sound we should be plus one and our guys more and more understand leverage and trusting their teammates and that's really nice thing to see going all the way back to our first scrimmage back in the spring we've made huge strides as I think about where we were back in April."