Whitefish native Maggie Voisin finished just short of an Olympic medal once again as the standout freestyle skier took fifth place in the women's slopestyle ski finals on Monday in Beijing, China.
Voisin's second run was excellent as she scored 74.28 points which moved her up to the third place and a bronze medal position entering the final flight of runs. During that second run, Voisin was clean through the rails followed by a pair of 900s off the first two jumps, ending with a big double cork 1260 to cap off a terrific run.
Voisin's third run was nearly identical as her second, but she was penalized for a hand drag upon landing her first 900, and was given a score of 66.03 on that run. That left the door open for her to be passed by Anastasia Tatalina and Eileen Gu who posted scores of 75.51 and 86.23 respectively on their third and final runs, bumping Voisin off the podium and down into fifth place.
Mathilde Gremaud won the event with a score of 86.56.
Voisin scored just 25.48 points on her first run after coming off her first jump awkwardly, which caused her to forego doing a trick on the ensuing jump.
This was Voisin's third time making the Olympic team. She just missed a medal in 2018 when she finished 4th place at Pyeongchang. She also made the cut for Sochi in 2014 at just 15 years old, but was unfortunately injured in practice and was unable to compete in those winter games.