GREAT FALLS - In the Hiller family there is one thing that dominates everything, volleyball.
"In our family there are just a lot of memories from time we have spent in the gyms. From watching volleyball, to playing volleyball and even coaching volleyball, said CMR head coach Patrick Hiller. Although volleyball is just a sport to most players, it's family ordeal with the Hillers.
While Patrick serves as the head coach of the CMR high school volleyball team, his daughter Tennisen is a senior setter for the Rustlers. That often leaves the two Hillers trying to separate coach from dad.
"My freshman and sophomore year I had a hard time separating dad from coach, added senior Tennison Hiller. "When coach looked angry, I knew he was angry, because he's my dad."
"There are times that I forget to watch my own kid play volleyball, added coach. "I won't lie, but this year I've spent more time on the bench watching my daughter play volleyball and enjoy it from the perspective of being a dad."
While the two certainly have their fair share of fun together participating in a sport they love, one hurdle that gets in the way of things is trying to find the right balance between volleyball and life.