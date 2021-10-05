As the CMR Rustlers volleyball team continues to cruise along this season, Head Coach Patrick Hiller and his daughter Tennisen are getting the chance to share one last season together.

GREAT FALLS - In the Hiller family there is one thing that dominates everything, volleyball.

"In our family there are just a lot of memories from time we have spent in the gyms. From watching volleyball, to playing volleyball and even coaching volleyball, said CMR head coach Patrick Hiller. Although volleyball is just a sport to most players, it's family ordeal with the Hillers.

While Patrick serves as the head coach of the CMR high school volleyball team, his daughter Tennisen is a senior setter for the Rustlers. That often leaves the two Hillers trying to separate coach from dad.

"My freshman and sophomore year I had a hard time separating dad from coach, added senior Tennison Hiller. "When coach looked angry, I knew he was angry, because he's my dad."

"There are times that I forget to watch my own kid play volleyball, added coach. "I won't lie, but this year I've spent more time on the bench watching my daughter play volleyball and enjoy it from the perspective of being a dad."

While the two certainly have their fair share of fun together participating in a sport they love, one hurdle that gets in the way of things is trying to find the right balance between volleyball and life.

"It's gotten better at figuring out when we've had days that are just like leave it alone," says Tennisen. "But if there is something that is exciting, we like to talk about volleyball, but other times it's like can we find anything else to talk about?"
 
The two have had plenty to talk about his season as the Rustlers are off to 17-0 start and are atop the AA standings. As both try to soak up every last bit of their final season together, their is only one perfect ending to it all, a state championship. 
 
"The hug I give him after we win, it's all up there," added Tennisen pointing to her head. "He always talks to us and says if you can't imagine it and give yourself goosebumps, you shouldn't be here because that's what we are trying to do."
 
"We're hugging after it's all over after we've beaten whoever we needed to," said Hiller. "We're holding that big trophy together as I win finally get my state championship, doing so with my daughter."
 
The Hillers and Rustlers continue their quest for state title on Thursday October 7 at 7 p.m. when they host Billings Skyview.