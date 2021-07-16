While the Great Falls Voyagers are on the road, Centene Stadium remains busy as members of the community got together to play some kickball.
That's right, kickball in a baseball stadium. Last summer there wasn't any baseball being played, so the Voyagers hosted a summer kickball league. The event so successful, that it was brought back for another season.
Playing a few times throughout the summer, the kickball league has quickly grown into one of the most popular recreation activities in Great Falls. Keeghan Lauver says he didn't want to miss out on this year's event.
"I go to Great Falls First Church of the Nazarene, and we wanted to get involved and do something this year. We saw city kickball happen last year and I think the year before and decided we wanted to give that a try and get out and it's a lot of fun getting to play on the big field. I never played baseball or anything, but playing kickball out here and not on the elementary school playground is pretty fun, even with a bunch of adults."