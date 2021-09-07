MISSOULA, Mont. - Beer gardens are coming to the Washington Grizzly Stadium in Missoula and the Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman for the first football home-game seasons in history.
News releases from Grizzly Athletics and Montana State University Bobcats say game attendees ages 21-years-old and up can order beer or wine within the beer garden areas. However, attendees may not bring beer garden beverages into the stadiums, but they may bring food into the beer garden. Costumers may each have a maximum of two beverages.
The beer garden at the Washington-Grizzly Stadium will be located in the south part of the facility, off the concourse right behind GrizVision, east of the Washington-Grizzly Champions Center.
The beer garden at Bobcat Stadium will be located at the northwest corner of the stadium.
Both beer gardens open an hour and a half before start-time and will remain open through the third quarter of the game.