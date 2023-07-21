GREAT FALLS, Mont. - This week we’re at CMR for the annual “R Camp” and today's group, the middle schoolers. So let's go ahead and check out some of the action. Hut! Hut!
“Tell you what, the more fun you can have and the more energy you can bring, the better it is. Right?” smiled CMR head football coach Dennis Morris. “And this camp has been awesome. It's just grownin and grownin and growin, and, you know, we got guys from both sides of the river that come over to it and we love it. We don't care. It's football either way. This one's probably my favorite, especially with the fifth and sixth grade tackle football league starting up. This is a camp where we can really focus on those fundamentals that they're going to use when they pad up here September 1st. So, encouraging those sixth graders to get into that fifth and sixth grade youth football league and to give it a shot.”
“The number of kids that we have, I think you've got to do it this way and how coach has it right now,” stated CMR linebackers coach AJ Wilson. “We're starting a competition from the start of the camp. You know, we started with a tug of war today, yesterday was towel pulls against three people. So, you're working on winning and losing. You're working on competing in every single thing you're doing. And then we're breaking up offense and defense, you know. And a kid doesn't exactly know if he's going to be on the defensive or the offensive side of the ball. Like I said, creating a well-balanced football player, and that's what we're trying to do.”
The “R Camp” runs Monday through Thursday each year and is broken up into three groups a day. High schoolers in the early morning, then middle schoolers after, and finally 2nd - 5th graders in the afternoon. But despite the intense heat and long days, the goal for coach Morris' camp remains the same.
“You know, that's maybe the overall theme through all three camps is to compete,” Morris added. “Whether you win or lose, it doesn't matter, you know? To compete and to have fun competing that way too. But we just want kids here. We keep it fun, we keep it affordable. We want kids here and just have a good time and fall in love with football.”
The Rustlers will begin preparation for the 2023 season when their camp begins August 11th.