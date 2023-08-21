Almost 48 hours later, the sports world and the state of Montana are still buzzing about Helena native Sean O'Malley knocking out former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling to claim the title for himself.
"Yeah, definitely feels surreal, feels like I'm playing a video game and I just got cheat codes," O'Malley said after Saturday's win. "I'm going to knock out Aljo in the second [round] Saturday, just like it's crazy. I said this was going to happen years ago and I got so much [expletive] for saying I was going to be the champ; I was going to be the next big star. I'm going to be this; I'm going to be that. I got so much hate and [expletive] for it but look at me now."
People from the likes of fellow Capital HS graduate and former Griz LB Marcus Welnel to pro athletes like Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Suns forward Kevin Durant reacted online Saturday night, of course on top of the huge pop inside TD Garden in Boston.
O'Malley's family, including his dad who still resides in the Capital City, got to celebrate as well, while watch parties at bars in Helena and around Montana showed off the newly crowned champion...
"it's a moment I've been thinking about for a long time and just to see the shock on their face like holy [expletive], he did it, it was really cool to embrace that with them," O'Malley said.
And as far as any messages Suga Sean has for his supporters in the Treasure State?
"Yeah, I'm sure they're pumped," O'Malley said. "I've had probably 20 fights in Montana like as an amateur boxer, kickboxing, MMA. I hope they were recording it because I want to [expletive] watch."
So, what's next for O'Malley? Surely, he's one of the stars of the sport now. The bantamweight champion said post-fight on Saturday that he wants his first title defense to come against the only fighter he's lost to in the UFC -- Marlon "Chito" Vera.
If it were to happen in 2023, it would be at UFC 296 on Dec. 16 in Las Vegas. Rumors among the UFC faithful have hinted at a possible Conor McGregor battle with fellow Ultimate Fighter 31 coach Michael Chandler, which would overshadow O'Malley's first title defense if it were to happen.
McGregor is one of the sport's few superstars who can overshadow someone like O'Malley, but if the McGregor fight is off - UFC President Dana White could turn to the Suga Show to end the final pay-per-view of the calendar year with a bang.