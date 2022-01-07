Where to find Bobcat gear in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - While Missoula may be considered Griz territory, fans are still gearing up for Saturday's big game.
Throughout town, however, the inventory of gear is low. One store worker said there's been a growing interest ever since the Brawl of the Wild, but that's not stopping some dedicated Bobcat fans from going on the hunt for new gear.
"I went to Target and they had limited supply," Heidi Hartz, a Missoula resident, said. "I just went to Bob Ward's and they didn't have anything, so I'm just trying to get a sweatshirt or something for myself and my eight-year-old son."
So, where can people get fitted if they're looking to don that blue and gold?
Hartz's search ended at SCHEELS where there's a Bobcat selection for men, women and kids. It even has some championship-specific merchandise.
Missoula native and MSU freshman Amy Chilcote also had challenges finding gear, but she wanted to make sure her sister had the proper attire before they make the trip down to Frisco.
"I'm really excited just to get to go down and experience it," Chilcote said. "It'll be a tight game. I really hope the cats win because it would be great to be down there and experience it, but either way going down and watching the championship game will be a blast."
SCHEELS management said interest in the Bobcat gear has picked up throughout the playoffs and holidays.
While there was a decent selection, the store had little championship merchandise left. However, management said depending on who wins, there's more gear to come.