Whether it is Willie Patterson working on a ranch this summer or Kentucky transfer Clevan Thomas Jr. being photobombed by his teammates in his post practice interview, it is clear that the wide receivers bring a lot of energy to Montana State Football.
"Our whole room is ready to go," Cats senior wideout, Willie Patterson said. "A lot of these guys have a different story, maybe they were behind the eight-ball or didn't have a chance here or there so it's cool to see these guys coming along and I can't wait to play with them."
While Patterson is a veteran leader in the group, one guy who is coming along and making a good impression is University of Kentucky grad transfer Clevan Thomas Jr. The Miami native did not play for the Wildcats last year due recovering from a torn ACL, but he is now fully healthy and using what he learned from the SEC sidelines last season.
"I saw the field from a different point of view last year so I can read coverages differently," Thomas said. "I try to be the most physical on the field, not have someone put me on my butt, I try to play fast and play hard."
Thomas is one of seven newcomers in the group between transfers and freshmen, which poses an equation that the Bobcats are solving throughout fall camp.
"Marqui Johnson, Malik Mullins, Christian Anaya coming in there's question marks there," Cats head football coach, Brent Vigen said. "I think it's always those question marks, those unknowns that you're most excited about especially when you have guys with abilities to step into those roles."
Returners Ravi Alston, Aidan Garrigan and Coy Steel are a few guys who will likely step into those roles along with the rookies. As the group continues to solidify their depth chart one thing is for certain, their strong team chemistry.
"This group of guys are amazing," Thomas said. "We had a team dinner and I didn't say anything, I sat apart from everybody and literally I want to say probably 80 percent of the team came up to me and said hey, how are you doing, what's your name and I was like ok I like this team."