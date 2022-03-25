Montana State first-year defensive coordinator, Willie Mack Garza has coached at big-name programs such as USC and Texas as well as Wyoming and North Dakota State where he connected with Cats' Head Coach, Brent Vigen. However, the Treasure State is one coaching destination that reminds Garza of home.
"I'm just an old country boy from South Texas. My uncles rode horses and bulls, I never really liked getting on them myself," Garza laughed and said.
Instead of becoming a cowboy, Garza got into coaching after playing defensive back for the Longhorns. He spent two seasons coaching safeties at McNeese prior to coming to Bozeman. Garza took over MSU's defensive coordinator role after Freddie Banks became Colorado State's new DC and he plans to add to Banks' 4-3 defensive scheme.
"We're not just 100 percent 4-2-5 defense or 100 percent 4-3, we're a hybrid, a mixer of both," Garza said. "I think that gives us somewhat of an advantage, kind of a two-headed monster instead of one."
A two-headed monster that Garza hopes to improve it's depth, fundamentals and leadership during sprig ball.
"We have a playmaker chart that we keep everyday in practice for guys who are making plays and we try to create as many positive plays, 20 or more, in a practice," Garza said. "We try to get three interceptions in a practice. We try to never lose the cup in practice, that means keep the ball inside and in front so they don't get explosive plays. Those are the things that we try to improve on all the time everyday."
The Bobcats will cap off the spring season at the Sonny Holland Classic on Saturday, April 23.