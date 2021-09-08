GREAT FALLS - This fall Great Falls High senior football player Zach Newton was awarded the Derek Dowson award and is carrying on the Bison tradition of sporting the #40 on his jersey.
Derek Dowson is a former Great Falls High football standout that tragically passed away back in 2005, just a few weeks before the start of his junior year. Derek was a leader in every sense of the word and someone who would go above and beyond on the field and off it.
Each year the award is given to a Bison player that represents Derek's hard work, leadership and competitive spirit. In 2021, that player is senior captain Zach Newton.
"It's a big honor to receive this award," said Zach Newton. "This award is not just about how good of a football player you are, it's about how good of a person you are on the field, in the classroom and in public."
A three-year starter for Coach Mark Samson, Newton is not only an all-state lineman, but someone who gives back to the community.
"Zach exemplifies everything that this award is supposed to be," added Samson. "He is a tremendous role model as a young man, both in this school and in this community. There is not a coach in the AA, not a team in all of high school football in Montana, that wouldn't want Zach Newton on their team."
Newton and the Bison return to the field on Friday September 10, when they host Bozeman at Memorial Stadium.