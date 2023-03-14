Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. Missoula Police Department has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 37 year old Katharine Schreck. Katharine is 5 foot 6 inches tall, 320 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Friday March 10th at The Inn on Broadway in Missoula, Montana. She is currently homeless. She had bought a bus ticket to Portland, Oregon that was supposed to leave Saturday and she never arrived to get on the bus. There is concern for Katharines safety as she is schizophrenic, bi-polar, autistic, and suicidal and is currently off her medications. If you have any information on Katharine please Contact Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or dial 911.