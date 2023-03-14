BUTTE, Mont. - Tourism makes up a significant portion of Montana’s economy, and for the city of Butte, there are going to be a lot of tourists this week.
A quick Google search of events in Butte this week will make your head spin, but St. Patrick’s Day signifies something else for Butte, besides its Irish heritage: the start of tourism season.
Maria Pochervina, executive director of the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau for the Butte Chamber of Commerce, said St. Patrick’s Day in the city is a fun days-long celebration and huge economic driver. But it is also around the beginning of spring, and many spring and summer events soon follow.
“Just bringing a different type of crowd to Butte, you know, our hotels will be all but full... Just the excitement, just people coming in and spending money and learning about our community and what there is to see and do,” Pochervina said.
In the summer there are sports tournaments and conventions and of course, the city sits between two major national parks, meaning a lot of people will travel through here, she said.
Nonstop Local will be covering St. Patrick’s Day stories all week as we get ready to celebrate the holiday.
