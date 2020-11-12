State officials concerned about COVID-19 holiday spread

The concern right now stems from both holiday travel and family gatherings. They say if people aren't careful, the consequences could be disastrous.
Right now, Montana is two weeks out from Thanksgiving, typically the busiest travel day of the year...the perfect time for another major spike in cases.
Last week, the state saw a 29 percent increase in cases and with the holidays right around the corner - it could get even worse.
Stacey Anderson, the state's epidemiologist, gave a few tips on how to stay safe and still enjoy family traditions.
“Limit your Thanksgiving celebrations to the people that you're around all of the time anyway,” Anderson said. “Your household members, your close family members who would consider, be considered your contacts in any case if you were diagnosed with COVID-19."
For those who are traveling, Anderson says the obvious still rings true. Wear a mask, maintain six feet of distance, and wash your hands. And if you don't want to travel but still want to see family, you can always do it virtually.
While the prospect of a vaccine is still on the horizon, Bullock spoke today about the challenges with making sure it gets to Montanans in rural areas.
"That's one of the things that they're working on,” Bullock said. “From the perspective of both where there will be assets or places that could store and the challenges of a 147,000 square mile state."
The other question on everyone's mind is laying down more restrictions. Right now, the answer is no, as Bullock says that without more stimulus checks from the federal government, he can't take people out of work. He's leaving it up to each county to determine what's best as of now.