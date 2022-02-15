The following is a press release from Benefis Health System:
Regarding the CMS vaccination requirement, here’s our update:
37 Benefis employees concluded their employment due to the CMS vaccination mandate.
As of February 15th, here are the actual statistics for BHS Employees regarding the CMS mandated Covid vaccination:
100% Total
- 4.4% of employees were granted medical or religious exemptions after our established application (and appeal) process at BHS (of those 29% are medical deferral and 71% are religious deferrals).
- 0.6% of BHS employees (such as remote workers) are exempt from the CMS mandate, by CMS’s rules, and unvaccinated due to that.
- 94.6% of BHS employees are vaccinated against Covid (at least 1 shot, as required by the CMS mandate – effective date February 14th).
- 0.4% of BHS employees remain unvaccinated due to still pending deferral applications or who are on leave status.
100% Total
