The following is a release from Great Falls Fire Rescue:
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Last evening Great Falls Fire Rescue’s D-Platoon responded to an autoaide call at 6020 2nd Ave N. GFFR arrived on scene to find a car, camper and trailer house on fire. GFFR’s Engine 3 was able to quickly control the fire in the trailer home and had assistance from the Malmstrom and Sand Coulee Fire Departments in controlling the fires to the camper and the car. The trailer house suffered interior damage and there were no injuries reported.
The origin and cause of the fire are currently being investigated by the Cascade County Sherriff’s Office and the Sand Coulee Fire Department.
