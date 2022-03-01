MONTANA – U.S. Senator Steve Daines today issued the following statement in response to President Biden’s State of the Union address.
“Under President Biden’s leadership, the state of the union is in jeopardy. Over the last year, Biden has lacked leadership on the world stage, emboldened our adversaries and created an inflation crisis, a southern border crisis and an American energy crisis with Montana families paying the price. The President must take ownership for his first year of failures and stop putting the far-Left above Montanans. There is still time for Biden to right this ship, and I strongly encourage him to put politics aside and do so,” Daines said.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester also released the following statement on President Biden’s State of the Union Address:
“America is at our strongest when we stand together, and I appreciate President Biden laying out his vision for how to unite Americans and keep our country safe. We need to remain focused on things that matter to Americans, like lowering the cost of gas and prescription drugs, while supporting our democratic ally, Ukraine, against Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of their country.
"Putin’s reckless actions also serve as a stark reminder of the cost of war, and I was proud to see President Biden announce his support of expanding health care and benefits for our nation’s veterans living with military toxic exposures. We’ve got a lot of work to do in 2022, and I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to lower costs and create jobs in Montana.”
