The following is from a Facebook post by Flathead OES
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT- Due to hot and dry conditions and lack of precipitation the fire danger for Flathead County has increased to High.
Beginning July 1, online burn permits cannot be activated for the months of July, August, and September due to Fire Season, but personal recreational fires less than 4 feet in diameter and height are allowed. Please remember to never leave your recreational fire unattended, and completely extinguish your fire using the "Drown, Stir, and Feel" method.
For more information regarding recreational/campfire safety please visit:https://smokeybear.com/en/prevention-how-tos/campfire-safety
