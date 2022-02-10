The following is a press release from the Flathead City-County Health Department:
KALISPELL, Mont. - On Tuesday, February 15th, the Flathead City-County Health Department will hand out COVID-19 Antigen Self Tests to community members free of charge at the Flathead County Fairgrounds Expo Building from 11am to 6pm, or as long as supplies last. You may receive one test kit per individual per household.
Businesses that would like to request an allocation of COVID test kits for employee use should submit a form using this link: https://hipaa.jotform.com/220194780521048
Once a form is submitted, businesses will be asked to send someone to pick up their requested supply at the Fairgrounds during the February 15th event. Please note that allocations will depend on the number of employees and the current test kit supply. Businesses will be allowed a maximum of one test kit per employee.
“These rapid antigen tests are a great way to identify COVID-19 illness early and protect community members from contracting illness.” stated Health Officer Joe Russell. “To date, we have distributed 10,000 kits which is half our allotment for Flathead County from the state. We are uncertain when additional kits will be made available.”
Please note there will be no vaccine clinics at the Flathead County Fairgrounds that day. COVID-19 vaccine is available by appointment or walk-in on Tuesdays from 9am to 4pm at the Health Department Immunization Clinic.
For more information about COVID-19, visit flatheadhealth.org.
