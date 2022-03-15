Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks
HELENA – New regulation booklets for upland gamebirds are available online at fwp.mt.gov/hunt/regulations. Printed booklets will be available later this month.

This year, the booklets include turkey hunting regulations. A turkey is considered an upland gamebird by Montana statute.

Also new in the 2022 upland gamebird regulations:

  • Turkey hunting in Region 4 has changed to a general license spring opportunity.
  • Fall turkey and mountain grouse may be taken with an .177 caliber air rifle shooting a performance ballistic alloy pellet at least 1,250 feet per second as specified by the manufacturer or with an .22 caliber air rifle shooting a performance ballistic alloy pellet at least 950 feet per second as specified by the manufacturer.
  • Hunting and fishing licenses are now accessible through a secure and convenient mobile app. The Montana MyFWP app provides a digital wallet to store and display licenses and digital carcass tags, known as E-Tags, that can validate your harvest in the field.

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved hunting regulations for the 2022 and 2023 hunting seasons during its Feb. 4 meeting. All final regulations approved at the meeting went into effect when the new license year began on March 1.

