The following is a release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:
HELENA – New regulation booklets for upland gamebirds are available online at fwp.mt.gov/hunt/regulations. Printed booklets will be available later this month.
This year, the booklets include turkey hunting regulations. A turkey is considered an upland gamebird by Montana statute.
Also new in the 2022 upland gamebird regulations:
- Turkey hunting in Region 4 has changed to a general license spring opportunity.
- Fall turkey and mountain grouse may be taken with an .177 caliber air rifle shooting a performance ballistic alloy pellet at least 1,250 feet per second as specified by the manufacturer or with an .22 caliber air rifle shooting a performance ballistic alloy pellet at least 950 feet per second as specified by the manufacturer.
- Hunting and fishing licenses are now accessible through a secure and convenient mobile app. The Montana MyFWP app provides a digital wallet to store and display licenses and digital carcass tags, known as E-Tags, that can validate your harvest in the field.
The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved hunting regulations for the 2022 and 2023 hunting seasons during its Feb. 4 meeting. All final regulations approved at the meeting went into effect when the new license year began on March 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.