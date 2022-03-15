Great Falls Police Department Press Release:
HRU Standoff - One Arrested for Felony PFMA
GREAT FALLS, MT – March 14, 2022, at approximately 5:15pm, officers were dispatched to take a report of domestic abuse. During the investigation into the incident, officers attempted to contact the male suspect at his residence in the 500 block of 4th Street South. The male refused to answer the door or speak to officers.
At approximately 9pm, GFPD’s High Risk Unit (HRU) was activated to aid in removing the suspect from the home. Members of the HRU worked tirelessly to gain compliance from the suspect, but he refused any communication or compliance with officers’ lawful orders.
At approximately 11pm, members of the HRU made entry to the residence and took 40-year-old Nathaniel Leeson into custody.
Leeson was transported to the Cascade County Jail and charged with:
- Strangulation of Partner or Family Member (F)
- Partner Family Member Assault (M)
- Unlawful Restraint (M)
We appreciate the community’s patience and support as this late night event disrupted the lives of those living in the vicinity of the incident.
