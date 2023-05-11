The following is a press release from the Office of Governor Greg Gianforte:
HELENA, MT- Governor Greg Gianforte issued the following statement on Thursday in response to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 protections.
“Today marks another disastrous milestone for the Biden administration with the end of Title 42 protections, throwing gasoline on the fire that is the crisis at our southern border. Since Joe Biden took office, more than 5.8 million migrants have illegally crossed our border, 2.3 million of which have been expelled under Title 42."
“As cartel-driven crime and drugs flood our communities, we need leadership from the White House. Unfortunately, our repeated calls for action have been met with silence while the crisis, and its impacts on Montana, have gotten worse.”
In response to a surge in illegal crossings at the southern border, in September 2021, Gov. Gianforte and 25 of the nation’s governors asked President Biden to meet with them within 15 days to bring an end to the border crisis. To date, the governors have not received a response from the president.
Absent federal action, Gov. Gianforte last spring joined the American Governors’ Border Strike Force, a collaborative effort established among 26 states to secure the border. Among other focuses, the strike force is working to improve coordination and communication to combat the trafficking of illegal drugs.
Working with the attorney general and legislators this session, Gov. Gianforte increased penalties for drug trafficking, including the trafficking of fentanyl, and increased penalties for human trafficking.
Since 2019, Montana has experienced an 11,000 percent increase in fentanyl seizures. Since 2015, the Montana Department of Justice has tracked an 871 percent increase in human trafficking cases in Montana.
