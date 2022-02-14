The following is a press release from the Great Falls Police Department:
GREAT FALLS, MT – On February 13th, 2022, at 4:11pm, police responded to a hotel on the 800 block of River Drive South. The call to police appears to have come from within the hotel room. When they arrived, patrol officers discovered a male and a female with gunshot wounds. Officers quickly secured the scene and ensured the safety of other hotel guests. The female victim was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The male was pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives assumed responsibility for the incident and are continuing to investigate.
The identity of the deceased parties is not being released. The incident appears to be isolated to one hotel room and there appears to be no further no threat to the community. The scene has been processed by detectives and has been released.
At this time, police are seeking information from anyone having information regarding this incident. If you believe you have information to contribute to this investigation, please call Detective Burrow at 406-781-8912, logon to https://www.p3tips.com, or send a private message to the Great Falls Police MT Police Department Facebook page.
