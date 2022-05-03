The following is a Facebook post from Hot Springs Public Schools:

HOT SPRINGS, Mont. - Late in the evening Monday, 5/2/2022, a possible threat to our school was found on social media. The Sander's County Sheriff's Office and the Hot Springs Police Department are currently investigating the legitimacy of this possible threat. In an abundance of caution, school will be closed Tuesday, 5/3/2022, and will remain closed until the threat is mitigated. All activities are cancelled for Tuesday, 5/3/2022. No students should report to school. No employees should report to work. There will be no after school activities. There will be an update when the status has changed.