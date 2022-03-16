Injured snowmobiler rescued near Big Sky

The Following is a release from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office:
BIG SKY, Mont. - On March 15, 2022, at 1:58 pm, Gallatin County 911 received a call for a snowmobiler who wrecked and sustained injuries on Buck Ridge trail, near mile marker 4, south of Big Sky.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers from the Big Sky Section as well as Canyon Adventures employees were able to stabilize the patient and transport them to the trailhead. The patient was then transferred to a waiting Big Sky Fire Department ambulance and ultimately transported to the Big Sky Medical Center for further evaluation.
Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind recreationalists to be prepared for unexpected events when enjoying the outdoors, travel in groups, and have some form of communication with you in case something goes wrong.
