Press Release:
Federal Court: Montana PSC Districts Unconstitutional
[MISSOULA, MONTANA] A three-judge panel held today that Montana’s Public Service Commission (“PSC”) map, which had not been reapportioned since 2003, impermissibly violates the one-person, one-vote rule of the U.S. Constitution. The court ordered Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen to implement a new map ahead of the 2022 election.
A group of voters, including former Montana Secretary of State Bob Brown of Flathead County, and Hailey Sinoff and Don Seifert of Gallatin County, challenged the PSC map in court last December. The Plaintiffs alleged that their votes would be unconstitutionally diluted in upcoming elections due to vast population differences between districts. Large deviations mean that voters in highly populated districts have less influence on elections than voters in less populated districts.
The prior PSC districts were drawn in 2003 by the Montana legislature. Following the 2010 census, the Montana legislature failed to draw a new map, even though the districts were already malapportioned. In 2017, 2019, and 2021 the legislature again rejected bills that would have changed the composition of the PSC. As a result, the population difference between the most populated and least populated districts exceeded 50,000 Montanans by 2020.
The court ordered a new map to be used until the Montana Legislature acts. The new map shifts Glacier, Pondera, and Musselshell Counties into District 1, and it shifts Deer Lodge County into District 4. A copy of the new map is attached.
The plaintiffs were represented by Constance Van Kley and Rylee Sommers-Flanagan of Upper Seven Law, and Joel Krautter of Netzer Law Office.
“The court has affirmed that all Montanans have an equal right to vote,” said Van Kley. “This ruling is a victory for Montana voters and for democratic principles.”
Statement from Speaker Galt on Federal Court PSC district ruling:
Kyle Schmauch, Spokesperson
While no member of legislative leadership has had a chance to read the full court decision yet, House Speaker Wylie Galt is aware of the main points of the order and is issuing the below statement in response:
"The Legislature's position all along has been that the court should have waited for the 2023 session to correct the issue before engaging in court-ordered redistricting. While I disagree with that decision, I appreciate the court ordering a map that makes very few changes to prior legislative action and also for recognizing the Legislature's ultimate authority to adjust Montana's PSC districts."
