The following is a press release from the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office:

HAMILTON, Mont. - Clint Gary Nickerson escaped from custody at approximately 1:40 a.m. on July 4th, 2022. He was seen in the Hamilton area wearing orange pants, no shirt, with a shaved head, and a white beard.

Nickerson was originally held on Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Obstructing a Peace Officer, and Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs/Paraphernalia charges with a $10,000 bond.

If Nickerson is located or you have information on his whereabouts, do not approach him. Instead, call 9-1-1 for law enforcement intervention.

Wanted: Clint Gary Nickerson (50 YOA) – 5’11”, 180 Lbs – short Gray/White Beard and mustache – Shaved Head – Last Seen Wearing: Orange Pants, White Socks, and No Shirt. Nickerson does not have any teeth. Nickerson is believed to be in the Hamilton and/or Corvallis areas.

The RCSO asks everyone to be on the lookout for Nickerson. Contact 911 if you know where the suspect is, or the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office directly at 406-363-3033 with any information.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances of the escape, as well as actively looking for Nickerson to bring him back into custody. More information will be available as those investigations progress. Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton said, "at this point our main focus is to get Nickerson into custody, we ask anyone with information to contact us in order to arrest him as soon as possible". Sheriff Holton added that anyone who aids or helps Nickerson will also be charged will applicable felony charges.

Submitted by: Corporal Jarin Gasset

Investigator: Detective Brad Weston