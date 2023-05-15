The following is a press release from the Montana Department of Agriculture.
STEVENSVILLE, MT- In partnership with the Montana World Affairs Council, Montana Department of Agriculture Deputy Director, Zach Coccoli, visited Stevensville High School on Thursday to speak with students about Montana agriculture and career opportunities in the agricultural industry.
The Montana World Affairs Council is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering global understanding and awareness in Montana’s communities and classrooms.
The Montana Council was established in the year 2000, by Ambassador Mark Johnson, (retired), a fourth generation Montanan from Great Falls, with the goal to provide Montanans with greater opportunities for understanding global affairs and the world around us.
“It is critical that the future minds of Montana understand the impact and opportunities associated with Montana agriculture and the variety of high-quality products our farmers and ranchers supply to the world,” said Coccoli.
“It was a pleasure to meet and speak with the students at Stevensville High School. There are so many exciting career paths and technological advances on the horizon that will shape the future of food production in our country and the state’s future depends on the work these kids will do one day.”
While in the Bitterroot Valley, Coccoli also spoke at the Montana World Affairs Council Luncheon at the Stock Farm Club covering the state of Montana agriculture, recent political developments, and Montana’s contribution to international trade.
“The Montana World Affairs Council was honored to host Deputy Director Zach Coccoli in the Bitterroot last week engaging with community members and students about Montana’s agricultural industry and international relationships,” said Nicole Geiszler, Programs Director at the Montana World Affairs Council.
For more information on the Montana World Affairs Council, please visit their website.
The Montana Department of Agriculture is serving Montana Agriculture and growing prosperity under the Big Sky, and you can find more information on department programs and services here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.